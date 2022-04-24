Allegion (ALLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.55-5.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

