CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.35.

Shares of FTS opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$54.32 and a 12-month high of C$65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.99.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 in the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

