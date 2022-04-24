Shutterstock (SSTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.650-$3.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.65-3.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shutterstock stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

