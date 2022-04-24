Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.27.

TSE:FM opened at C$35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

