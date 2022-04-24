Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

AYA opened at C$8.56 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.76 million and a P/E ratio of 329.23.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

