National Bank Financial Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

