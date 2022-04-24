Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.44.

AR opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$788.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

