Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$101.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. Cogeco has a one year low of C$75.50 and a one year high of C$99.54.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

