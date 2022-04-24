B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.18.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer purchased 58,979 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Insiders sold a total of 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

