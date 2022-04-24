CIBC Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.25

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:CFF opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

