Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

TSE CAS opened at C$12.63 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.71.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$982.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

