The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of SO opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

