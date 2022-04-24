Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.27.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

TSE:ABX opened at C$30.18 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.28.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.