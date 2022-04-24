CIBC Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$52.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.72.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.94 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

