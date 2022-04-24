Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Subsea 7 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

SUBCY opened at $9.32 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.20%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

