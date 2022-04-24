Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$12.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGI. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.40.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.48 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.75.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

