ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

