Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.24. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sempra by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

