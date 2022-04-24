Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$48.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.09.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$35.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.70. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -135.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

