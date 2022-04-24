ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 32 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 33.50.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

