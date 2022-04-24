K92 Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

