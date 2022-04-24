Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 3.6% on Earnings Beat

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $78.92. Approximately 43,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 998,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

