Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $147.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $134.72 and last traded at $134.89. Approximately 24,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,348,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.