Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$10.79 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The firm has a market cap of C$13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

