First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of FR opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -594.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.22.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at C$419,301.90. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$92,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,248,200. Insiders sold 1,305,069 shares of company stock worth $18,233,994 in the last three months.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

