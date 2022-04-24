Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.78 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

