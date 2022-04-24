Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.27.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 57.46. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

