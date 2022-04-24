Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 17017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Specifically, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 in the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

