Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. The stock traded as low as $121.90 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 53773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.80.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

