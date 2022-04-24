Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. The stock traded as low as $121.90 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 53773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.80.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
