Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.59.

OR opened at C$16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.43. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

