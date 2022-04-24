Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.40. 6,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,868,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Oilfield Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.