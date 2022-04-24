Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

NSR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

NSR opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.35 million and a P/E ratio of -259.21. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

