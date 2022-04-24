Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $139.09 and last traded at $139.36. 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.50.

The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Herc’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

