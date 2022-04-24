Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 5.1% Following Strong Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 386,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,410,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 173,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

