UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 3.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $80.41 and last traded at $80.02. 4,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 325,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

