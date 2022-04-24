Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 8464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Specifically, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,136 shares of company stock worth $1,280,804. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

