Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Sunday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$105.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$109.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.23. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$100.41 and a 12 month high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

