Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

WBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.