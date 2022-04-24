Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 354.41% and a negative return on equity of 67.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 220.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.