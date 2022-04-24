Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TRDA stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,769,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,471,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,460,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,362,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

