National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.53. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of C$27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,280. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

