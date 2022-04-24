Brokers Offer Predictions for Trevali Mining Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.10.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.