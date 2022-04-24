Raymond James Comments on Rio2 Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rio2 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Rio2 from C$0.93 to C$1.63 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CVE RIO opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$172.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$0.87.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

