Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.04.

TSE:WDO opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total transaction of C$153,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,367.78. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 in the last three months.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

