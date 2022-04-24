Sonendo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

NYSE:SONX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

