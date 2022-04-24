Biofrontera Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRI) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biofrontera (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.