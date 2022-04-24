Cormark Weighs in on Americas Silver Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

TSE USA opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$216.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

