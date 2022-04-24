AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AIRS) Lock-Up Period To End on April 27th

AirSculpt Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. AirSculpt Technologies had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $77,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

