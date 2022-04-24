Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 3449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Specifically, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $302,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 140,000 shares worth $1,762,400.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

