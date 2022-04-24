Karl Sternberg Buys 1,000 Shares of Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($23.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,410 ($23,952.64).
HRI opened at GBX 1,824 ($23.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,863.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,170.54. Herald Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,670 ($34.74).
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
