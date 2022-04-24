Karl Sternberg Buys 1,000 Shares of Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,841 ($23.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,410 ($23,952.64).

HRI opened at GBX 1,824 ($23.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,863.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,170.54. Herald Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($21.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,670 ($34.74).

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.